AIIMS NORCET 2022: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:49 PM IST
AIIMS NORCET 2022 registration begins. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 2022. The registration process was started on August 4, 2022. The last date to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test is till August 21, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Exams on aiimsexams.ac.in. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AIIMS NORCET 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on AIIMS NORCET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 3000/- for general/ obc category and 2400/- for SC/ST/EWS category candidates. Persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The application fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

