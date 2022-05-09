Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT 2022 : Last date to register, here’s direct link
AIMA MAT 2022 : Last date to register, here’s direct link

  • The last day to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 session is May 9.
Published on May 09, 2022 12:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The deadline to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 session is today, May 9. Candidates who have not register yet can do the same through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

The admit card for the Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) will be released on May 11. The PBT and CBT Test will be held on May 15.

Direct link to apply

PBT Schedule
Last Date for PBT Online RegistrationMay 9
Availability of PBT Admit CardMay  11
PBT Test Date May 15

 

CBT Schedule
Last Date for CBT Online Registration May 9
Availability of CBT Admit Card May 11 
CBT Test Date May 15 

 

AIMA MAT May session: How to register

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and

On the homepage, click on Register button

Fill in the details to create Log In

Log in to the account

Pay the registration fee

Upload photograph and signature

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

