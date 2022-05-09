AIMA MAT 2022 : Last date to register, here’s direct link
- The last day to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 session is May 9.
Published on May 09, 2022 12:10 PM IST
The deadline to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 session is today, May 9. Candidates who have not register yet can do the same through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.
The admit card for the Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) will be released on May 11. The PBT and CBT Test will be held on May 15.
|PBT Schedule
|Last Date for PBT Online Registration
|May 9
|Availability of PBT Admit Card
|May 11
|PBT Test Date
|May 15
|CBT Schedule
|Last Date for CBT Online Registration
|May 9
|Availability of CBT Admit Card
|May 11
|CBT Test Date
|May 15
AIMA MAT May session: How to register
Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and
On the homepage, click on Register button
Fill in the details to create Log In
Log in to the account
Pay the registration fee
Upload photograph and signature
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
