AISSEE 2022 admit cards expected soon at aissee.nta.nic.in, know how to download

AISSEE admit card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card of All India Sainik School Admission Entrance Exam (AISSEE)- 2022 soon. Candidates, who have to appear for the AISSEE, will be able to download the admit card from the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in after they are released.

AISSEE-2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022.

AISSEE-2022 is conducted for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik schools across the country for the academic year 2022-23.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other training academies for officers.

How to download AISSEE admit card after it is released:

Visit the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on "AISSEE admit card link" available on the homepage.

Enter login credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has already been hosted on aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.