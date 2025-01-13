AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam registration for classes 6, 9 ends today

National Testing Agency will close the online registration-cum-application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 13. AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Those who want admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at Sainik Schools have to apply for AISSEE 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The fee payment window will close tomorrow, January 14.

The AISSEE 2025 application fee is ₹800 for general, OBC-NCL, defence and ex-servicemen category candidates. For SC and ST category candidates, the exam fee is ₹650.

The test will be held offline using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India. The list of exam cities is available on the information bulletin.

NTA will announce the AISSEE exam date and admit card release date later.

AISSEE 2025: Eligibility criteria for Sainik school admission

Candidates who are 10-12 years of age on March 31, 2025, meaning those who were born between April 1, 2013 and March 31, 2015 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply for Class 6 admission.

Girl candidates can apply for admission to Class 6 in all Sainik schools. The number of seats available for female candidates in different schools is mentioned in the information bulletin.

For Class 9, those who are between 13 and 15 years on March 31, 2025 (meaning those who were born between April 1, 2010 and March 31, 2012) can apply.

Admission of female students in Class 9 is subject to the availability of seats, NTA said.

Applicants should have passed the Class 8 exam from a recognised school to appear for AISSEE 2025 for Class 9 admission.

Exam pattern

For Class 6 admission, there will be 125 questions in the test paper from four topics – Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge – for 300 marks. In Language, Intelligence and General Knowledge, each question will carry two marks, and the total marks in these sections will be 50. In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

In the Class 9 paper, there will be 150 questions for 400 marks. Topics in the paper are Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science and Social Science. The Mathematics section will have 50 questions carrying 4 marks each and the remaining four sections will have 25 questions carrying 2 marks each.

The Class 6 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (150 minutes) and the Class 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm (180 minutes).