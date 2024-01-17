National Testing Agency, NTA has released AISSEE Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in. AISSEE Admit Card 2024 released, download link here

The AISSEE 2024 examination will be conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country.

Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions contained therein carefully. All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download AISSEE Admit Card 2024

AISSEE Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on AISSEE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA AISSEE.