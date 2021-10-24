All India Bar Examination on October 31: Major relaxation for students

A major relaxation has been provided to candidates who are appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on October 31. This will be the 16th edition of the AIBE. The admit cards of the exam have already been released on October 11.

For the exam, the Bar Council of India has allowed the candidates to use bare Acts with short notes/comments.

In a notification, released on the official website on October 23, the Bar Council of India has informed candidates that it has considered the request made by many candidates appearing in the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021 to allow candidates to use bare Acts with short notes/comments during the examination as candidates are facing difficulty in procuring bare Acts without short notes/comments from the market.

“Having considered the difficulty faced by the candidates, the Council has been resolved to relax the condition of using bare without short notes/comments during the examination and thus candidates are hereby allowed/ to use bares Acts having short note/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021,” the Council has said.