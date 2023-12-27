Andhra Pradesh AHA admit card released at ahd.aptonline.in, direct link here
Animal Husbandry Department, Andhra Pradesh releases admit cards for Animal Husbandry Assistant.
The Animal Husbandry Department, Andhra Pradesh has released admit cards for the Animal Husbandry Assistant in Animal Husbandry Subordinate Services today, December 27. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website at ahd.aptonline.in.
The examination for the post of Animal Husbandry Assistant will be conducted on December 31.
Direct link to download admit card
This recruitment drive will fill the 1896 post of Animal Husbandry Assistant in A.P. Animal Husbandry Subordinate Services.
Andhra Pradesh AHA admit card 2023: How to download
Visit the official website at ahd.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the “AHA Recruitment” link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the admit card link
Key in your login credentials
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.
