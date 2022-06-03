ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022 released, download link for hall tickets

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released ANM & GNM Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for ANM & GNM examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the common entrance test will be conducted on June 11, 2022 and June 12, 2022 in various sessions. The session for any individual candidate will be indicated in his/ her admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on ANM & GNM Admit Cards 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All questions will be multiple choice questions type, with four answer options. Time for the paper is 1 hour 30 minutes. The questions will be in both English and Bengali language. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.