AP EAMCET 2025: Eligibility criteria to fee details, all you need to know

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the AP EAMCET 2025 registration process on its official website. Candidates from open category) need to pay Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST Candidates ₹ 500/- and for BC Candidates ₹ 550/-)(HT file)

Candidates who would like to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the entrance examination without late fee is April 24, 2025.

Age limit:

Engineering: Candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025). There is no upper age limit.

Agriculture: Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025) and an upper age limit of 22 years for all the candidates and 25 years in respect of SC/ST candidates as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025).

Pharmacy: Candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission(2025). There is no upper age limit.

Also Read: Why are Professional Development goals important, and how can you achieve them? Harvard shares tips

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be of Indian Nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders

Candidates should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh

Candidate should have obtained at least 45% marks (40% in case of candidate belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified taken together in the qualifying examination

For detailed eligibility criteria, read here

Fee Details:

Candidates from open category) need to pay Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST Candidates ₹500/- and for BC Candidates ₹550/-) through any kind of Online Payment Modes (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online / TS Online etc.,) from any Recognized Bank.

For more details, visit the official website.

Also Read: Samastha Public Exam Result 2025: How to check Public exam boarding, general results