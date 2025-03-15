Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP EAMCET 2025: Eligibility criteria to fee details, all you need to know

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 15, 2025 05:13 PM IST

The last date to apply for the entrance examination without late fee is April 24, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the AP EAMCET 2025 registration process on its official website.

Candidates from open category) need to pay Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST Candidates <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500/- and for BC Candidates <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550/-)(HT file)
Candidates from open category) need to pay Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST Candidates 500/- and for BC Candidates 550/-)(HT file)

Candidates who would like to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the entrance examination without late fee is April 24, 2025.

Age limit:

Engineering: Candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025). There is no upper age limit.

Agriculture: Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025) and an upper age limit of 22 years for all the candidates and 25 years in respect of SC/ST candidates as on 31st December of the year of admission (2025).

Pharmacy: Candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission(2025). There is no upper age limit.

Also Read: Why are Professional Development goals important, and how can you achieve them? Harvard shares tips

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates should be of Indian Nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders
  • Candidates should belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh
  • Candidate should have obtained at least 45% marks (40% in case of candidate belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified taken together in the qualifying examination

For detailed eligibility criteria, read here

Fee Details:

Candidates from open category) need to pay Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST Candidates 500/- and for BC Candidates 550/-) through any kind of Online Payment Modes (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online / TS Online etc.,) from any Recognized Bank.

For more details, visit the official website.

Also Read: Samastha Public Exam Result 2025: How to check Public exam boarding, general results

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On