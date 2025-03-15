Samastha Public Exam Result 2025: How to check Public exam boarding, general results

Samastha Public Exam Result 2025: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Public exam results are available on the official website for the candidates. To check the Public Exam 2025 February results, candidates who have appeared for the candidates can visit the official website at samastha.in. As per the official website, on the results page, there are direct links to check Public exam boarding and general results. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Login credentials:

As per the official website, on the results page, there are direct links to check Public exam boarding and general results.

Direct Link to check Public Exam 2025 February (Boarding)

Direct Link to check Public Exam 2025 February (General)

To check the results, candidates will need to furnish details such as their class and enter their registration number in the space provided on the official website.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

Samastha Kerala February Result 2025: Steps to download results

Visit the official website, samastha.in

On the home page, click on the link to download results.

In the next page, select your class and enter your registration number.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

