NCHM JEE 2025: Last date today to register, here's direct link to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for candidates to apply for NCHM JEE 2025 on its official website. NCHM JEE 2025 exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Candidates who want to apply for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can visit the official website of NCHM JEE at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

About the exam:

NCHM JEE-2025 is an Examination for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 Academic Session. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCHM JEE.

NCHM JEE 2025 exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam will comprise questions including Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language and Aptitude for the Service Sector.

There will be a total of 200 questions, which candidates need to attempt in 3 hours. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

Application fee details:

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List, ₹700/- for Gen-EWS, ₹450/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and Third gender.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2025:

1. Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/

2. Click on NCHM JEE registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

