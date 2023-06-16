APSCHE has released an important notice for candidates who have qualified AP EAMCET result 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Result 2023: Important notice for qualified candidates released (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, all the candidates who have passed AP EAPCET 2023 and have not uploaded their qualifying examination marks or who have been rejected earlier for not submitting proper documents, can upload their qualifying examination marks from June 16 to June 20, 2023 through online mode.

Further, the notice reads that those candidates who got passed in the intermediate Advance supplementary examinations of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and who got qualified in AP EAPCET – 2023 need not upload their marks.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: How to upload marks

The declaration form is available on the official site of APSCHE. To enter the details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on declaration form link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your declaration form will be available.

Fill in the necessary details and click on submit.

Once done, candidates can download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.