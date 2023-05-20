Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2023 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP ICET 2023 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 12:37 PM IST

AP ICET 2023 admit card released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Sri Krishnadevaraya, Anantapur has issued the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023) admit card on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2023 admit card will be released on May 24 in two shifts from 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM and from 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM. The AP ICET 2023 answer key will be released on May 26.

AP ICET 2023 admit card link

AP ICET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the AP ICET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the APICET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

The AP ICET 2023 admit card will be displayed.

Download and save it for future reference.

