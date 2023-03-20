Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2023 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, know how to apply

AP ICET 2023 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 01:07 PM IST

AP ICET 2023 registration process started today, March 20, apply till April 19.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2023 registration process started today, March 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the registration form is April 19. However, candidates can submit their applications with a late fee till May 17.

The AP ICET 2023 hall tickets will be available from May 20 onwards. The AP ICET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 25 and May 26 in two shifts from 9 am to 11: 30 am and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

The applictaion fee is 650 for OC candidates and 600 for BC candidates. The applictaion fee is 550 for SC/ST Candidates.

AP ICET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET- 2023) is conducted for admission into first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2023-24.

andhra pradesh
