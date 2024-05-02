 AP ICET 2024 admit cards are out, direct link and steps to download hall tickets | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP ICET 2024 admit cards are out, direct link and steps to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Students must furnish their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024. Candidates who have registered and wish to download the hall tickets may head to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered and wish to download the hall tickets may head to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates who have registered and wish to download the hall tickets may head to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled for two shifts on May 6 and 7, 2024. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct Link to download the hall ticket

Students must furnish their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Find the AP ICET link on the home page and click it

A new page pops up and candidates need to find the link to download the hall tickets

Furnish the necessary details and you will be able to view your admit card on the screen

Verify the details and download the page

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2024 admit cards are out, direct link and steps to download hall tickets
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On