AP ICET 2024 admit cards are out, direct link and steps to download hall tickets
Students must furnish their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024. Candidates who have registered and wish to download the hall tickets may head to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The examination is scheduled for two shifts on May 6 and 7, 2024. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Direct Link to download the hall ticket
Steps to download the admit cards:
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Find the AP ICET link on the home page and click it
A new page pops up and candidates need to find the link to download the hall tickets
Furnish the necessary details and you will be able to view your admit card on the screen
Verify the details and download the page
