AP SET 2024 registration begins on apset.net.in, link to apply

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has started the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test or AP SET 2024. Eligible candidates can go to apset.net.in and submit their application forms. AP SET 2024 registration begins (apset.net.in)

The last date to apply for AP SET 2024 without late fee is March 6.

Direct link to apply for AP SET 2024.

Candidates have to follow these steps to apply for AP SET 2024:

Go to apset.net.in.

Open the registration tab.

Read the instructions and click on apply now.

Submit the registration form.

Now, fill out the application form.

Make payment and upload documents.

Submit the form and save the final page.

AP SET is held for recruitment and promotions of lecturers/assistant professors in universities and degree colleges of the state.

The application fee is ₹1,200 for general and EWS categories. For BC category candidates, it is ₹1,000 and for SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates, the application fee is ₹700.

Detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, test centres, fees for late submissions and procedures for online submission of applications are available on the websites andhrauniversity.edu.in and apset.net.in