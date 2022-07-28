Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here
competitive exams

AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here

  • Andhra Pradesh Government has released the AP TET 2022 admit card at aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here
AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Government has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 test will be held between August 6 and August 21. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

AP TET hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

Click on ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’

Enter candidate ID and date of birth to login

The AP TET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
andhra pradesh admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out