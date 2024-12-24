Applying for JEE? Here are some other Engineering admissions tests you can consider

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and non-government institutions. It is also the screening test for IIT-JEE Advanced. Consider these Engineering entrance exams to increase your admission chances (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Lakhs of students take this exam every year, but many of them remain unsucessful.

Candidates should consider different national and state-level entrance exams to increase their admission chances. Of course, the exams mentioned below are not for NITs, IIITs, or IITs, but they are pathways to some of the institutions that the central government has ranked among the top 100 in the country.

Let’s have a look at top engineering entrance exams other than JEE Main:

1. VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) is held at the institute level for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by VIT campuses. In the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, the Education Ministry ranked VIT as the 11th best institute in the country for engineering.

Candidates can check the institute’s official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, to find out admission details.

2. AEEE

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the 23rd best institution in the country for engineering according to NIRF 2024, holds the Amrita Entrance Examination--Engineering (AEEE) for admitting students to undergraduate engineering courses across its various campuses.

Find more details about the exam at amrita.edu.

3. SRMJEEE

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) is used by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admitting students to BTech programmes offered by SRMIST Chennai campuses at (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), Vadapalani and Tiruchirappalli) and SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. Visit srmist.edu.in to find out more information about the examination. The institute’s Chennai campus has been ranked as 13th best in engineering in the country.

4. BITSAT

Engineering aspirants can take the BITSAT exam for admission to engineering courses offered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani (Rajasthan), Goa, and Hyderabad. Visit the exam website bitsadmission.com for further details.

Candidates may also consider other entrance exams, such as MET, KIITEEE, and COMEDK, and state-level entrance tests, such as KCET, MHT CET, TS EAMCET, AP EAPCET, and WBJEE.