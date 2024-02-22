APSC CCE Prelims 2023 date revised; check notice here

The Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2023 exam date has been rescheduled by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The revised exam schedule is available on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Assam PSC Reschedules CCE Prelims 2023 Exam to March 18(HT file)

According to the notification, the exam has been postponed from March 17 to March 18.

“In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC|E-1112023-24 dated 16th February/2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on 18th March 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday)”, reads the official notification.

The recruiting drive intends to fill 235 positions in the Assam Police Services, Assam Civil Services, and other APSC departments. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.

The APSC CCE exam is conducted in three stages, including prelims, mains and interview

The preliminary examination will consist of two papers of two-hour objective type multiple type questions. Paper 1 and paper 2 will be each of 200 marks.

