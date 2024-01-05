APSSB PA/Steno admit card released at apssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download
APSSB releases admit card for PA/Steno Grade III recruitment exam 2023.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant/ Stenographer Grade III recruitment exam 2023 today, January 5. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at apssb.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card till 8 am on January 21.
Direct link to download APSSB PA/Steno admit card.
The examination for stenographer proficiency test for the Personal Assistant/ Stenographer Grade III exam 2023 will be conducted on January 21, 2024. Candidates can report till January 12 regarding any issue or complaint regarding the admit card.
APSSB admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the PA/ Stenographer admit card 2023 link
Enter your login details
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.