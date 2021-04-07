IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS, STO: Registration underway, check details
Education might continue online, but with lockdown and social distancing norms in place, students are losing out on socialization which can have an adverse effect of anxiety, depression or feelings of loneliness as well.(HT file)
Education might continue online, but with lockdown and social distancing norms in place, students are losing out on socialization which can have an adverse effect of anxiety, depression or feelings of loneliness as well.(HT file)
competitive exams

ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS, STO: Registration underway, check details

Registration for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET,ARS and STO started on asrb.org.in. Check complete schedule, application fees and direct link to apply here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has started the registration process for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS and STO on April 5. All the interested candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 25, 2021.

As per the official notification, the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will hold a combined examination for NET-2021, ARS-2021 (Preliminary) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) Examination during June 21 to June 27, 2021 in online computer based mode at 32 Centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Direct link to apply

Complete Schedule

The complete schedule is given in the table below.

Opening date of application April 5, 2021
Last date to apply April 25, 2021
Dates of online (CBT) examination for NET-2021/ ARS (Preliminary)-2021/ STO (T-6) April 21 to 27, 2021
Date of ARS-2021 (Mains) Examination September 19, 2021

Application Fees

The unreserved category candidates will have to 500 for ARS and STO and 1000 for NET. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) will have to pay 500 for each exam and Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Women will have to pay 250/- for NET only. The fee must be paid online.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asrb national eligibility test entrance exam + 1 more

Related Stories

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
admissions

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:54 PM IST
TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official site of TBJEE. The last date to apply for the exam is till April 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended
JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended
competitive exams

JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 09:24 AM IST
JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date has been extended. Candidates can check and make the changes till April 7 through the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP