Assam TET rescheduled for lower primary, upper primary level

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been rescheduled for lower primary and upper primary level, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said in a tweet on Tuesday. The exam which was scheduled to be held on October 24, will now be held on October 31, the education minister’s tweet reads.

“TET for LP and UP Level-2021 will be held on 31st October, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 24th October, 2021,” the education minister’s tweet reads. The minister has also shared an official notification issued by the Special Commissioner to the Government of Assam Elementary and Secondary Education Department cum Chairman, Empowered Committee, TET.

The new date for issue of admit card has not been announced yet. As per the previous schedule, the admit card was scheduled to be released on October 10.

The Assam TET will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English languages.