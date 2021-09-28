BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA releases important notice regarding exam, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice regarding test paper codes for BHU UET, PET 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates who are sitting for both CBT and CBT/OMR Based examination will get two Roll Numbers on same Admit Card. The Roll Number (OMR) needs to be filled in the OMR Sheet on the day of examination.

The Agency has also disclosed that there will be a unique test paper code for each course except for the common Test Papers for certain Courses that will be mentioned on the admit card of the examinee for both UET and PET. In case a candidate has applied for more than one Course which are covered under a common Entrance Test, he/ she will get the Test Code of common Entrance Test on his/her Admit Card.

The list of courses and their test paper codes are available on the official notice. The Agency has requested the candidates to check their applied course codes with the mapped list of test paper codes for complete clarity.

Meanwhile, BHU UET, PET 2021 admit card has been released by the Agency. Candidates can download it through the official site of NTA BHU.