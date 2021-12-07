Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 released, download link here
BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of BHUET on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 released, download link here(HT file)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 for OMR based and CBT. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official site of BHU ET on bhuet.nta.nic.in. 

The examination on CBT mode was conducted on September 28, 2021 and the exam through OMR sheet was conducted on October 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here- OMR 

Direct link to download here- CBT

BHUET Final Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NTA BHU ET on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 for OMR and CBT mode link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the answer key and download the file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scores were released by the Agency on November 22, 2021. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Post-Graduate Programmes (PET) for the academic session 2021-22, throughout the country was conducted from September 28 to 30, October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BHUET.

Topics
national testing agency education
Story Saved
