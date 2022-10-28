Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022: Answer key released, download link here

Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022: Answer key released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:40 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 answer key has been released. The direct link to download the answer key and raise objections is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the answer key through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

The examination was conducted on October 20, 2022. The answer key objection window will open on October 28 and will close on November 3, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 Answer key

Direct link to raise objections

Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022: How to download answer key

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on Bihar Board Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 Answer key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB will conduct SAV main examination for Class 6 students on December 22, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
