Bihar Police Constable admit cards 2023: CSBC releases link to download hall tickets

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued admit card links for the written examination of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit card at 12 am on September 12. Candidates can go to csbc.bih.nic.in and download it. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Live Updates. CSBC issues admit card for Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2023, download now at csbc.bih.nic.in

The written test will be held on October 1, 7 and 15. The examination will be held in two shifts.

Direct link to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023( link will be active soon)

After downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the personal information, photographs and signatures are printed correctly. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the board.

Admit cards will also contain instructions for the exam day, exam date and shift timing and exam centre details. It is advisable that candidates visit the exam centre ahead of the exam date to ensure they do not face any difficulties on the test day.

How to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023

Go to the exam website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Open the Constable admit card download link given under the Bihar Police tab.

Enter the required information and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule below:

