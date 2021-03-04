Bihar Police PET admit card for SI, Sergeant and ASJ released at bpssc.bih.nic
- The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the Admit Cards for candidates appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Police sub inspector, Police Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail.
Qualified Candidates can download their Bihar Police PET Admit Card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to download PET admit card for Police sub inspector, Police Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail recruitment.
Steps to download Bihar Police PET admit card for (Advt. No. 01/2019):
Visit on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Click on the link to download admit card for PET
Click on the link to download PET admit card in red box
Key in the required details and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Take a printout and save on your computer
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of qualified candidates will start from March 22.
