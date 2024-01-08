Bihar STET 2024 dummy admit card to release on January 12, know how to download
Bihar School Examination Board will release the dummy admit card for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on January 12. Candidates can download the dummy admit card through the official website of Bihar STET 2024 at www.bsebstet2024.com.
"The portal will be open from 12-01-2024 to 17-01-2024 for correcting the errors committed while filling the application form and downloading the dummy admit card. All the candidates are informed to make appropriate corrections of the errors committed while filling their application forms within the above mentioned time. This will be the last opportunity for amendment, after this no request for amendment will be considered' reads the official website.
Additionally, candidates who registered before January 7, 2024, can make payments using this portal until January 10, 2024.
Bihar STET 2024: Know how to download admit card
Visit the official website at bsebstet.com.
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the dummy admit card
Take a printout of the confirmation page.
For more details visit the official website at bsebstet.com.