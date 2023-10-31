News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration window reopens till Nov 2

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration window reopens till Nov 2

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 03:53 PM IST

BPSC reopens application process for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam with late fee

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination with a late fee. Candidates have till November 2 to submit the application form. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration window reopens till Nov 2
BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration window reopens till Nov 2

Previously the application process for the Man written competitive examination ended on October 25.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 application fee: The application fee is 400 for SC and ST category candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is 1500. Candidates have to submit the late fee in the form of Bank draft to the Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 154 posts in the organization.

Direct link to apply

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Main exam: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in using your credentials

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out