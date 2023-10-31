Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination with a late fee. Candidates have till November 2 to submit the application form. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration window reopens till Nov 2

Previously the application process for the Man written competitive examination ended on October 25.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for SC and ST category candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1500. Candidates have to submit the late fee in the form of Bank draft to the Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 154 posts in the organization.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Main exam: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in using your credentials

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

