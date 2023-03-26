Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration process ends on March 27

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration process ends on March 27

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 26, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission will end the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 on March 27. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organization. The application fee is Rs150 for female candidates and 600 for general, OBC, and other state candidates.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from any recognized Indian university are eligible to apply. The candidate's age should fall between 22 and 35 for male applicants and 22 and 40 for female candidates.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion form and take printout for future reference.

bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
