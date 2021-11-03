BPSC 67th combined competitive prelims exam registration deadline extended

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the 67th combined competitive preliminary exam till November 19. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has also notified an increase of 3 vacancies in the exam, thus totalling the number of vacancies to 726.

After the completion of the registration process, the Commission will allow candidates to edit the application forms. The option to edit the application forms will remain till November 29.

The first notification of the BPSC exam was released on September 24.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022 in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates to fill 726 vacancies in various services in the state.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹600 as application fees, ₹150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, ₹150/- for those belonging to PwD category. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card.

Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

