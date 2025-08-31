BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 on Sept 13, commission quashes postponement rumours, says misleading information being spread

The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued a clarification concerning the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025 date. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 will be conducted on September 13, as scheduled. The commission clarified that the exam has not been postponed. (Representative image/HT file)

Dismissing rumours of postponement of the exam, the commission confirmed that the preliminary exam will be conducted on September 13, as scheduled.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the commission said a section of teachers, experts and coaching directors are allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information regarding the postponement of the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on September 13, 2025.

Terming these claims as baseless, BPSC urged candidates to be alert and not fall prey to rumours. It further informed that all important information related to examinations are shared for the interest of the candidates only through the official website of the commission, its 'X' (Twitter) handle, and press statements.

Additionally, candidates appearing in the examinations will be informed about admit card and exam city details only through official mediums, the commission said.

About BPSC CCE prelims examination

The BPSC CCE prelims exams is a screening test for the mains examination. It is taken using objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination is two hours. There will be 150 questions which candidates need to attempt.

Moreover, there will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination.

For more information and regular updates about the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission.