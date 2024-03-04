 BPSC releases answer key for Assistant Curator and other posts, download here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC answer key for Assistant Curator, Research & Publication Officer, Assistant Director posts out, download here

BPSC answer key for Assistant Curator, Research & Publication Officer, Assistant Director posts out, download here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2024 07:28 PM IST

Candidates who need to make an objection can do so by logging in from March 5 to March 7, 2024, as informed in an official BPSC notice

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the competitive exams held for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website.

BPSC releases answer key of the competitive exams held for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website.
BPSC releases answer key of the competitive exams held for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exams on February 4, 2024, can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the official notification, those candidates who have objection to the answer to any question of the said subject can log in with their username and password on the dashboard from tomorrow, March 5, 2024.

Also read: SBI Clerk Mains 2024 over, what happens next?

The BPSC said in the notice that objections can be uploaded with authentic evidence/source till March 7, 2024.

Steps to check the answer key:

  1. Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. On the home page, look for the notification that reads ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Competitive Examination held on 04/02/2024’.
  3. On the same notification row, find Provisional Answer Keys: Paper I & Paper II.
  4. Click on the link to view the answer keys.
  5. Download and save for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download directly for Paper I and Paper II.

Also read: APRJC CET 2024 registration process underway; apply till March 31

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On