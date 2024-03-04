BPSC answer key for Assistant Curator, Research & Publication Officer, Assistant Director posts out, download here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the competitive exams held for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website. BPSC releases answer key of the competitive exams held for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exams on February 4, 2024, can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the official notification, those candidates who have objection to the answer to any question of the said subject can log in with their username and password on the dashboard from tomorrow, March 5, 2024.

Also read: SBI Clerk Mains 2024 over, what happens next?

The BPSC said in the notice that objections can be uploaded with authentic evidence/source till March 7, 2024.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the home page, look for the notification that reads ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Competitive Examination held on 04/02/2024’. On the same notification row, find Provisional Answer Keys: Paper I & Paper II. Click on the link to view the answer keys. Download and save for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download directly for Paper I and Paper II.

Also read: APRJC CET 2024 registration process underway; apply till March 31