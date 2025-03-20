Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC releases schedule for upcoming exams, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2025 07:18 PM IST

As per the official schedule, the Integrated CCE 70th Mains exam for 2035 vacancies will be conducted on 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30-04-2025.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the calendar for the upcoming exams on the official website. Candidates who would like to check the schedule may visit the official website to check the schedule.

Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams in various departments of State Medical College & Hospitals will be conducted for 1711 vacancies. (Pic for representation)
Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams in various departments of State Medical College & Hospitals will be conducted for 1711 vacancies. (Pic for representation)

As per the official schedule, the Integrated CCE 70th Mains exam for 2035 vacancies will be conducted on 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30-04-2025.

The Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination dates notice can be checked on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On January 23, BPSC released the PT results. Out of 328990 candidates who took the test, 21581 cleared the preliminary test. The re-exam was conducted on January 4 for just one centre in Patna, the Bapu Exam Centre, where it was cancelled due to delay, lapses and students’ unrest on December 13.

Also Read: GATE COAPS 2025 schedule out at gate.iisc.ac.in, here are the important dates

Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams in various departments of State Medical College & Hospitals will be conducted for 1711 vacancies.

For more information on the exam dates, visit the official website.

Also Read: UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On