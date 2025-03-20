BPSC releases schedule for upcoming exams, details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the calendar for the upcoming exams on the official website. Candidates who would like to check the schedule may visit the official website to check the schedule. Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams in various departments of State Medical College & Hospitals will be conducted for 1711 vacancies. (Pic for representation)

As per the official schedule, the Integrated CCE 70th Mains exam for 2035 vacancies will be conducted on 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30-04-2025.

The Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination dates notice can be checked on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On January 23, BPSC released the PT results. Out of 328990 candidates who took the test, 21581 cleared the preliminary test. The re-exam was conducted on January 4 for just one centre in Patna, the Bapu Exam Centre, where it was cancelled due to delay, lapses and students’ unrest on December 13.

Similarly, the Assistant Professor exams in various departments of State Medical College & Hospitals will be conducted for 1711 vacancies.

For more information on the exam dates, visit the official website.

