BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Shift begins at noon, students reach exam centres

Bihar Public Service Commission will commence BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6 at 12 noon. The shift will end at 2.30 pm today. BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Check exam timing, students reaction

Today is the last day of the examination and students have already reached the exam centre, which can be seen below.

The BPSC TRE 2.0 examination was started on December 7 and will end on December 15, 2023. The Commission has already released the answer key for the December 7 and December 8, 2023 examinations on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the December 14 examination as well. Along with the class 1- 5 provisional answer key, the question booklets have also been released for General Studies.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 86,557 posts for Teachers in the organization. The registration process commenced on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.