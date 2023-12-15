close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Shift begins at noon, students reach exam centres

BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Shift begins at noon, students reach exam centres

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 12:00 PM IST

BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6 begins. Students reach exam centre.

Bihar Public Service Commission will commence BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6 at 12 noon. The shift will end at 2.30 pm today.

BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Check exam timing, students reaction
BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Check exam timing, students reaction

Today is the last day of the examination and students have already reached the exam centre, which can be seen below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Check exam timing, students reaction, quest
BPSC School Teacher 2023 Exam Day 6: Check exam timing, students reaction, quest

The BPSC TRE 2.0 examination was started on December 7 and will end on December 15, 2023. The Commission has already released the answer key for the December 7 and December 8, 2023 examinations on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the December 14 examination as well. Along with the class 1- 5 provisional answer key, the question booklets have also been released for General Studies.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 86,557 posts for Teachers in the organization. The registration process commenced on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out