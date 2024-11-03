BPSC TRE final answer key revised for class 9-10 mathematics, details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the final answer key of the class 9-10 mathematics paper under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0). The revised final answer key of the BPSC TRE class 9-10 mathematics paper is available for download at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE final answer key revised for class 9-10 mathematics (File Photo)

The final answer key for class 9-10 mathematics was released on October 3. The commission said some questions in the final answer key have been modified due to unavoidable reasons.

Check the BPSC TRE revised final answer key for class 9-10 mathematics

After releasing the provisional answer keys, the commission invited objections from candidates. The final answer keys were prepared after verifying the feedback submitted by candidates.

The BPSC is expected to announce the TRE results next at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Along with the result, the commission will also announce category-wise cut-off marks, number of qualified candidates and other details.

BPSC TRE 3: How to check result when announced

Go to the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the result link for your subject A PDF containing the result notification and roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Download the file. Check your result.

The BPSC conducted the TRE re-examination from July 19 to 22.

Originally scheduled for March, the commission had to cancel the exam and order a re-test due to a paper leak.

The re-exam was held peacefully and without any malpractices, the commission said.

For further information about the teacher recruitment examination, candidates can visit the official website of the BPSC.