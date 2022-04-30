Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET admit cards out at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link
BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET admit cards out at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link

  • BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET admit cards have been published on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Get direct link here. 
BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET admit cards out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link(bpssc.bih.nic.in)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 05:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has release BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit cards. Candidates can go to bpssc.bih.nic.in to download admit cards of these exams. 

The Physical Eligibility Test for Range Officers and Enforcement Sub Inspector posts will be conducted from May 5 to 9, 2022, as per the official notification

Candidates can login with their registration number/main exam roll number or mobile number and date of birth to download the admit cards. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

BPSSC RO/Enforcement SI PET 2020 admit card link

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET Admit Card: Steps to download

Go to the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC FRO or SI PET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card.

