Bihar School Examination Board has extended the objection window for BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 till March 22, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the link on the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com. BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: Objection window extended till tomorrow

The answer key was released on March 19 and the objection window was also opened on the same date.

Earlier the last date to raise objection was till March 21, which has been extended.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹50/- as a processing fee for each question the objection is raised. The payment of objection processing fee should be paid through debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on Bihar Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

The answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and select the question you want to raise objection for.

Enter the answer you think is correct, along with supporting documents.

Make the payment of objection processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted from February 26 to March 1 and March 6, 2024 across the state at various examination centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.