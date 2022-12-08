BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 not postponed, to be held as per schedule

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on Wednesday confirmed that the third Graduate Level Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 will be conducted as per schedule on December 23 and 24 and admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website, bssc.bihar.gov.in soon.

“Such information has been received that some anti-social elements are spreading rumors on social media regarding the postponement of the said examination, extension of date etc,” the commission said.

BSSC clarified that these claims are false and asked candidates not to pay attention to such rumors.

BSSC CGL exam admit cards will be issued soon on the official website. For authentic information regarding BSSC CGL and other exams held by the commission, candidates should keep checking the oficial wbsite, bssc.bihar.gov.in.