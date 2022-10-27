Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:09 AM IST

CAT 2022 admit card will be published today, October 27 on iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test is scheduled for November 27.

CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download(HT File Photo)
CAT 2022 admit card today on iimcat.ac.in, know how to download(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will be issued today, October 27. When released, aspirants can download it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in CBT mode.

To download admit card, candidates have to login with their user ID and password. These are the steps to follow:

How to download CAT 2022 admit card

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the admit card tab.

Enter your user ID, password and login.

View and download the admit card.

For more information on CAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit iimcat.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out