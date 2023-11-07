close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download

CAT 2023 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023 06:12 PM IST

CAT 2023 admit card released by IIM Lucknow; Download now.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has released admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) on November 7. Candidates who have applied for the B-School entrance test can download it from the website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can use their user ID and Password to download the CAT 2023 admit card.

IIM Lucknow releases CAT 2023 admit cards on Nov 7
IIM Lucknow releases CAT 2023 admit cards on Nov 7

The IIM CAT 2023 entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions. CAT 2023 exam results will be released in the Second week of January, 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CAT 2023 admit card link

CAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIM CAT 2023 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out