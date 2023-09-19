News / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2023 extended registration window closes tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 extended registration window closes tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 19, 2023 09:11 AM IST

CAT 2023 application window closes tomorrow, September 20. Candidates can apply on iimcat.ac.in.

The extended window to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will be closed tomorrow, September 20. Candidates who are yet to apply for the B-School admission test can submit their forms on iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Applications can be filled up to 5 pm tomorrow. No further opportunity will be provided once the window is closed, an official statement said.

After the registration window ends, candidates will be able to edit the following fields in the application form, if required:

(i) Photograph

(ii) Signature

(iii)Test city preferences

“After the closure of the registration window, a very short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2023 within the specified deadline,” the notification reads.

The entrance test is scheduled for November 6.

Candidates with bachelor's degrees with 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA can apply for the exam.

The minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

The application fee is 1,200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and 2,400 for all other candidates.

Result of CAT 2023 is expected by the second week of January, 2024.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out