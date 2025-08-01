CAT 2025 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in, details here

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will start the registration process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2025 today, August 1. Candidates can apply for the exam from 10 am today at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in three sessions on November 30, 2025 (Sunday

CAT 2025 registration fee is ₹1,300 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹2,600 for all other candidates.

CAT 2025 important dates

Application process starts on: August 1 (10 am)

Application ends on: September 13 (5 pm)

Admit card release date: November 5

Exam date: November 30

Result expected: First week of January, 2026 (tentative)

CAT 2025 is for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions. However, it is only one of the criteria for admission as candidates need to participate in further rounds, details of which will be shared in due course on the institute websites.

CAT 2025 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose five preferred cities.

After the registration window is closed, candidates will get a short edit window w to edit the following fields in the application form:

⦁ Photograph

⦁ Signature

⦁ Test city preferences

The duration of CAT 2025 will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted 40 minutes to answer questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch to another section while answering questions in a section.