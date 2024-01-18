close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET January 2024 admit card out on ctet.nic.in, steps to download

CBSE CTET January 2024 admit card out on ctet.nic.in, steps to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 08:14 PM IST

CBSE releases admit card for CTET 2024, download from ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card for the January 2024 examination. Candidates who have applied for CTET can go to the website ctet.nic.in and download it. The direct link has been provided below. CTET 2024 admit card live updates

CTET January 2024 admit card download link.

To download CTET admit cards, candidates must log in to the website using their applictaion number and date of birth.

The national-level teacher eligibility test will be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. The first shift of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download the CTET January 2024 admit card

Go to ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the "Download Admit Card: CTET-Jan-2024"

Enter your login details

Check and download the CTET 2024 admit card

Take printout for future reference.

