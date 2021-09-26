Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET model question paper released, here's how to download
CBSE CTET exemplar question paper released, here's how to download
CBSE CTET exemplar question paper released, here's how to download
competitive exams

CBSE CTET model question paper released, here's how to download

  • The CBSE has released a set of exemplar questions (model questions) for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled to be held in December 2021- January 2022. The exemplar questions are available on the official website of the CTET, ctet.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:38 AM IST

The CBSE has released a set of exemplar questions (model questions) for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled to be held in December 2021- January 2022. The exemplar questions are available on the official website of the CTET, ctet.nic.in.

So far, the Board has released model questions for paper 1 and paper 2. “Exemplar questions of Language section will be uploaded later on,” the CBSE has said.

Download CBSE CTET model questions

CTET determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. This year the exam will be held between December 16 and January 13 in a computer-based mode.

The CTET would comprise two papers: paper 1 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear for both the papers.

Paper 1 would comprise questions from child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and environmental studies. Paper 2 will comprise questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science or social studies or social science.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet registeration
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.