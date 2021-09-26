CBSE CTET model question paper released, here's how to download

The CBSE has released a set of exemplar questions (model questions) for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled to be held in December 2021- January 2022. The exemplar questions are available on the official website of the CTET, ctet.nic.in.

So far, the Board has released model questions for paper 1 and paper 2. “Exemplar questions of Language section will be uploaded later on,” the CBSE has said.

CTET determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. This year the exam will be held between December 16 and January 13 in a computer-based mode.

The CTET would comprise two papers: paper 1 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 will be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear for both the papers.

Paper 1 would comprise questions from child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and environmental studies. Paper 2 will comprise questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science or social studies or social science.