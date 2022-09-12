CG PET 2022 counselling registration begins today, direct link to apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has begin the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 today, September 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in.

The registration deadline for the phase 1 counselling process for candidates who passed the CG PET 2022 entrance exam is September 16 till 3 PM .

Direct link to apply

CG PET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the apply link

Register and fill the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee and submit the application form

Download and take the printout for further reference.