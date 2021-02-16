CGPSC prelims answer key 2020 released, raise objections till Feb 22
- Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their answer key online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Monday released the answer key of CGPSC State Service Prelims examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their answer key online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against CGPSC State Service prelims answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before February 22.
The commission had conducted the preliminary examination on February 14, 2021.
CGPSC prelims answer key 2020:
How to check CGPSC prelims answer key 2020:
Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, "MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020"
A new page will appear on the display screen
CGPSC prelims answer key in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out future reference
