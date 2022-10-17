Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration begins at cgdme.co.in

Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has begin the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 for MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling at cgdme.in. The deadline for the registration and submission of processing fee is till October 25.

The registration fee for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling is ₹1,000 for students who fall under the unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) categories. Candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) categories must pay an application fee of ₹500. While non-resident Indian candidates must pay an application cost of Rs. 10,000.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website at cgdme.in/cgdme.co.in

On the homepage click on the 'NEET UG MBBS/BDS application form 2022' link

Register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here