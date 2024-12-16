CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 for PET, PST, DV out at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, download link here

Central Industrial Security Force has released CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 for PET, PST, DV. Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST/DV can download the admit card through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 for PET, PST, DV out, download link here

The Constable (Fire) 2024 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) Verification (DV) will be held from December 24 to January 20, 2025 at 35 centres across the Country.

The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card for PET/PST/DV using their Registration ID and Password from the website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of inability in downloading E-Admit cards from the website candidates should contact CISF at least one week before PET/PST/DV. In case of non-receipt of admit cards the candidate may contact at CISF helpline number 011-24366431/24307933 (1000 to 1800 hrs on working days only).

The selection process comprises of Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/CBT), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME). The written test under OMR/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1130 Constable posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on August 31 and concluded on September 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.