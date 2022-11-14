CLAT, AILET 2023: Registration dates extended, check schedule here

Consortium of National Law Universities, has extended the registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 till November 18. The registration date for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 has also been extended till November 20.

CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022 and the AILET 2023 examination is schedule to be held on December 11.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (“UG”) and postgraduate (“PG”) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. AILET is conducted ever year for admissions in National Law University Delhi.

CLAT, AILET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official websites at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the application form link on the website

Fill the application form and pay application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.